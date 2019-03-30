LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Get well soon Mick.

The Rolling Stones tweeted Saturday that the legendary English rock band is postponing its North American tour as lead singer Mick Jagger gets medical treatment.

“Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment,” the band said in a press release. “The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

The tour was scheduled to hit 13 cities beginning next month. The tour was supposed to kick off in Miami and end in Chicago with a stop at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 11.