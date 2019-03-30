POMONA (CBSLA) — Police are on the hunt for a driver who fatally struck a female pedestrian in Pomona Friday evening and fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at Holt Avenue and Caswell Street, according to a statement from the Pomona Police department.

The victim, identified as Barbara Fahnestock of Pomona, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County firefighters.

Witnesses told authorities the driver of a dark colored, newer model, Dodge Charger struck Fahnestock as she crossed the street. The driver did not stop to render aid and was last seen going south on Palm Street, police said.

The accident is being investigated by the Pomona Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run was asked to please call the department’s Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.