HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Police Saturday arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist before driving into a tree and attempting to flee the location on foot.

The bicyclist, a man between 30 to 40 years old, was in the east crosswalk as the driver, a 25-year-old man from Garden Grove, drove west on Adams Avenue at Beach Boulevard, Huntington Beach Police said.

The motorist, driving a black BMW, hit the victim around 2 a.m., then hit a tree, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

The suspect fled on foot but was captured about a mile from the scene and booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

