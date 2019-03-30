LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization — the Human Rights Campaign — held their annual gala this evening at the LA Live Marriott.

As KCAL9’s Greg Mills reports, a great dinner wasn’t the only thing on the menu.

Two announced democratic candidates came to court the LGBTQ vote and make their case for why they should be the person to run against likely republican nominee President Donald Trump.

The evening started with a star-studded red carpet. Big name guests were not far behind. Two Senators (namely Kamala Harris and Cory Booker) made the scene

“We are on the center stage of this country,” Booker said, “The nation’s future hangs in our balance. Let us swear the oath, that we will stand up and what we say this country is, we are — a nation where everyone is equal under the law. A nation where everyone has liberty and justice. A nation where we become, truly, for all of our children a nation of love.”

Harris and Booker are among more than a dozen democrats who have officially entered the race.

“You can take a little sliver of a hair,” said director Rob Reiner, “and put it between the candidates in terms of their policy positions. I mean, some are slightly to the right, some are slightly to the left, but essentially all democrats agree on the direction the country needs to go in.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden was also on a lot of voters’ minds. Reiner thinks Biden would be the best bet for the democrats in 2020.

He is yet to formally declare his candidacy but the prospect of Biden running has Reiner intrigued.

Kamala Harris’ speech was wrapping up as Mills reported his story for the KCAL9 News at 10 p.m.