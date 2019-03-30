LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 2020 Democratic campaign to unseat President Donald Trump is making a stop in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled to speak in Koreatown.

Meanwhile, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker were both scheduled to speak later at the Human Rights Campaign’s Los Angeles Dinner in downtown Los Angeles.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was interviewed Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” which tapes in LA.

Buttigieg has formed an exploratory committee to study a possible presidential campaign.