LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A reporter is punching back after a boxer gave her an unwanted kiss and touched her sexually at the end of an on-camera interview.

Jenny Ravalo, who also goes by Jenny Sushe, was interviewing Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev after his match against Bogdan Dinu in Costa Mesa. At the end of the interview, Pulev grabbed her face and kissed her on the lips.

The video shows Ravalo laughing off the kiss, and saying “Jesus Christ.” But she has retained celebrity attorney Gloria Allred over what she says happened next when the camera was turned off.

“I was immediately shocked and embarrassed, and I didn’t know how to respond,” Ravalo said. “Next, I walked to a table to put my items in my backpack. He grabbed both of my buttocks and squeezed with both of his hands. Then he walked away without saying anything to me, and left.”

Allred says she has sent a letter to the state athletic commission. Ravalo says she wants Pulev’s boxing license suspended and an immediate investigation of the incident.

On Twitter, Pulev said Ravalo laughed at the kiss at a post-fight celebration that night, and that there was nothing more to it.