CORONA (CBSLA) — Murder charges have been filed against the father of Noah McIntosh, the 8-year-old Corona boy who is still missing after several weeks.

“We did collect trace evidence that leave no doubt that Noah is indeed the victim of a homicide,” Corona police Chief George Johnstone said at a news conference.

Noah’s father, Bryce McIntosh, was charged with one count of first-degree murder with special circumstance of torture added. He could face the death penalty if convicted as charged.

Corona police first went to check on Noah on March 12 at the request of his mother, Jillian Godfrey, who said she had not been able to contact him for almost two weeks. A search warrant was served at the home Bryce McIntosh on March 13.

Evidence gathered at Bryce McIntosh’s apartment, in the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road, gave detectives probable cause to arrest both of Noah’s parents on suspicion of child abuse. Since then, investigators have searched locations in Temescal Valley, Aguanga and Murrieta in connection with the case.

Corona police says the search for Noah has escalated from a missing child investigation to a homicide case, and has presented a case against Bryce McIntosh to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for the murder of Noah.

“It truly tears at our hearts to see this type of case,” Johnstone said.

Bryce McIntosh is being held on $1 million bail. Godfrey also remains in custody on $500,000 bail in connection with child endangerment charges.