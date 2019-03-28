



– Jussie Smollett has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award happening this Saturday in Hollywood, but it is unclear if the “Empire” actor will be in attendance.

The award show comes just days after 16 counts of disorderly conduct had been dropped against Smollett.

The actor was accused of falsifying a police report and lying to police after falsely reporting being the victim of a hate crime attack back in January.

This year will be the fourth time Smollett has been nominated for the Image Awards’ Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, winning the award in 2017.

According to Variety, “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson, who is hosting the award show for the sixth time, hopes to see Smollett there.

On Wednesday, Anderson told Variety, “I hope he wins…I’m happy for him that the system worked for him in his favor because the system isn’t always fair, especially for people of color. So I’m glad it worked out for him.”

Anderson went on to say, “It’s not my place or any other person’s place to judge him or what not, but I’m glad that he’s nominated,” Anderson concluded. “I hope he wins because I’d be interested to hear his speech.”

Pamela Sharp, a representative for Smollett, told USA TODAY that she did “not have that information as of now” as to whether the nominee would be in attendance Saturday.