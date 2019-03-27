



— Another sea creature not often seen in Southern California has been spotted off the region’s waters.

The Olive Ridley sea turtle has been sighted three days in a row this week near Dana Point. The turtle normally lives in the warmer waters off Mexico, South America and Africa.

The turtle has been spotted three days in a row by the Dana Wharf Whale Watching crew. In one sighting, a seagull decided to land on its 2-foot shell and let the turtle do the swimming.

The Olive Ridley sea turtle is named for the greenish color of its skin and shell, according to National Geographic, and can weigh up to 100 pounds. They do like the open ocean and can migrate hundreds, even thousands, of miles every year.

Sea creatures not known for swimming in Southern California waters have been making notable appearances this year.

Last month, a 7-foot Mola tecta, or hoodwinker sunfish, washed up on the east side of a Santa Barbara County reserve. The hoodwinker sunfish comes from Australia and New Zealand and has not been seen on this side of the ocean in more than 120 years.