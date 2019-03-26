LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – County Supervisor Janice Hahn is leading the way in the fight over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s name.

After controlling the stadium since 2013, USC last year sold its naming rights for $69 million. The new name will be the United Airlines Memorial Coliseum.

But Supervisor Janice Hahn and others are taking issue with the name change.

“I think there are certain things that we shouldn’t sell,” said Hahn. “The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was built in an effort to honor those men who were from Los Angeles, that marched off in World War I and never came back.

“I think changing the name by taking out Los Angeles really dishonors the memory of those to which this memorial was built.”

Stephen Peck, CEO of United States Veterans Initiative, said USC is making a mistake by taking L.A. out of the name without consulting veterans.

Hahn says she has reached out to USC, but so far they’ve been unwilling to talk. She says something along the lines of “United Airlines Stadium at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum” might be a fair compromise.

“That is a classier way to sell the naming rights, receive the revenue but preserve the history,” said Hahn.

There was no immediate response from USC after CBSLA reached out for comment.

While the name change is set to take effect in August, as of now there is no indication that the words “Los Angeles” will be in it.