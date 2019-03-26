  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kids In Hot Car, Simi Valley, Simi Valley News

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old woman faces charges of child abuse after her three young children, including a 7-month-old, were found unattended and unrestrained in a hot car in a Simi Valley parking lot.

Employees of a Home Depot in Simi Valley called police shortly after noon Monday after customers told them three young children had been left unattended in a car in the parking lot, according to Simi Valley police.

Officers arrived to find a 6-year-old sobbing inconsolably, and two other children – a 2-year-old and a 7-month-old – unrestrained in the car, police said. One of the car’s windows was rolled down, and the keys to the car were in the ignition. Officers said the car was uncomfortably hot even though outdoor temperatures were only in the mid-70s.

The children’s mother, Yuzaira Reyes Romero, returned to the car during the investigation and was arrested. The children were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Simi Valley Police says leaving young children unattended is unsafe, and that even in rather mild conditions, interior vehicle temperatures can reach dangerous levels.
Romero, who is being held on $50,000 bail, is scheduled to make her first court appearance Wednesday in Ventura.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s