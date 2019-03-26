



— Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver that killed a 60-year-old grandfather and left his Riverside-area family heartbroken.

Hector Diaz-Andrade had been hanging out with his nephew in Riverside and was going to go home with his son when he was struck by a dark car in the street on March 15.

The impact left Diaz-Andrade with a severe brain injury. He died four days later, after all his organs had failed.

“In a vegetative state and we all knew he wouldn’t want that,” nephew Erick Gutierrez said.

The family says the driver stopped twice, and Diaz-Andrade’s family say they hope that meant the driver really wanted to do the right thing and stop – but panicked instead.

Pieces of the car were left scattered in the street and investigators determined it was a gray 2014 to 2016 Toyota Scion. It was also spotted on home security video nearby. Police say the vehicle will have significant front-end damage and is missing the passenger-side mirror.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help send his body to Mexico for his burial.