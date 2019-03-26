



— A Pasadena family wants answers after its 5-month-old puppy died on a flight from Amsterdam to Los Angeles.

Bear was a purebred Central Asian Shepherd from Greece who was finally on his way to his new family in Pasadena. He had been a gift from a family friend.

But Bear did not survive the 11-hour flight on KLM Dutch Royal Airlines.

“I couldn’t go home that day,” Bear’s owner Andranik Avetisian said. “I don’t know what to say to my kids.”

To add insult to injury, Avetisian says the airline still has the dog’s body and won’t release it to the family.

“I want to see the puppy. I asked them to see the puppy,” Avetisian said. He says he wants to see the condition of the dog, but no one at the airlines will let him do that.

Attorney Evan Oshan says the family Bear have plans to file a police report if they don’t hear back from the airline. KLM has not yet returned a request for comment.