



– A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a possible teen girl with traumatic injuries was discovered in an industrial area of Compton overnight Sunday.

The body was found in some bushes by a passerby walking to work a little before 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Victoria Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was described as a Latina between 15 and 20 years of age, the sheriff’s department said. She was discovered with clothes on and trauma to her upper body. Her identity and exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators and L.A. County coroner’s office officials were on scene. Investigators do not believe the body has been at the location for long.

As of early Monday afternoon, the body had not yet been moved.

Keith Lynch, a man who works nearby, told CBS2 that one of his employees approached and informed him that he has a niece in the area who has been missing since last week.

“One of the workers came to me this morning and said, ‘Keith, I’m frantic, one my nieces has been missing since Friday evening. Hopefully, it’s not her.’ I sent the gentleman home. And let’s hope for the best.”

Authorities would not confirm if that girl’s disappearance is linked to this homicide case. The missing girls’ name was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 323-890-5500.