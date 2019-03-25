



— In a video posted to YouTube, a pregnant first-grade teacher says her baby is OK after she was stabbed and carjacked outside her Sunland home last week.

Tanya Nguyen was discharged from the hospital over the weekend and appeared in a YouTube video posted Sunday night. The video shows the first-grade teacher in bed, covered with blankets as a pair of pink bears looks on in the background.

“Thank you so much for all your love and support. I’m completely overwhelmed by it, and very grateful for all your support and being there for me at this time,” Nguyen said, choking up. “I’m gonna get through this. I promise.”

Nguyen was stabbed 10 times in the chest after rolling down her window at the request of one of the suspects, who asked to use her cell phone. The unborn child was not hurt in the attack.

Her car was taken, but abandoned after being crashed into several other vehicles on the street. Two suspects have been arrested, but a third is believed to be at large.

A GoFundMe set up to help Nguyen with medical bills has raised more than $37,000.