



— Dr. Dre was playing the part of a proud dad when he posted a picture of his daughter’s acceptance letter to Instagram, saying she got into USC on her own, but has since taken down the post which also crowed, “No jail time!”

It was that last portion of the post that apparently hit his followers the wrong way, in the wake of the college acceptance scandal that snared two Hollywood actresses and several CEOs and business people.

The hip hop mogul marked his daughter Truly Young’s acceptance to the University of Southern California with a picture posing with her certificate of admission and an “Experience USC” pamphlet. The proud dad’s post, however, was accompanied by a caption that seemed to shade Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and other wealthy parents who face federal charges in an elaborate scheme masterminded by a Newport Beach-based businessman to guarantee admission for their children through bribery and fraud.

“My daughter got into USC All on her own. No jail time!,” the post said.

But a flood of criticism followed, pointing out that he and producer Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to USC in 2013 to establish the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and Business of Innovation.

The image, which went up Sunday morning, was deleted by that afternoon.