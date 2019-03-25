



According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Van Nuys are hovering around $1,599, compared to a $2,030 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Van Nuys rental look these days—and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7457 Woodman Ave.

First up, this studio apartment, situated at 7457 Woodman Ave., is listed for $1,295/month for its 500 square feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning and hardwood floors, while building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

14766 Delano St.

Here’s a studio apartment situated at 14766 Delano St., which is going for $1,299/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a spacious living room and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee, but there is a $750 deposit.

7350 Kester Ave.

Check out this charming studio apartment at 7350 Kester Ave., listed at $1,350/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry, while the unit includes a dishwasher and new quartz countertops. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are allowed.

8140 Langdon Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 8140 Langdon Ave., is listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a private balcony and garden access. Sadly, cats and dogs are not allowed at this time. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee, but there is a $1,000 deposit

13959 Vanowen St.

And finally here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 13959 Vanowen St., which is going for $1,499/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, while the unit includes garden access, a modern kitchen and a large living area. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $750 deposit.

