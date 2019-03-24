TRAFFIC ALERT:LA Marathon Gets Underway; Several Streets Closed In, Around LA
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of runners and walkers, laced up and ready, have taken off from the starting line of the Los Angeles Marathon.

The 26.2 mile race got underway Sunday morning in Elysian Park. The route will take about 24,000 participants from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.

The closures are expected to last throughout the day.

Click here more information on street closures.

 

