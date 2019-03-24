



– The suspect in a home invasion robbery was arrested Sunday evening after breaking into a Riverside home earlier in the day.

Twenty-year-old Riverside resident, Roberto Lopez, was positively identified as the suspect who burglarized the victim’s home and assaulted her as he fled.

At approximately 3 a.m., Riverside Police responded to an in-progress residential burglary occurring at the 5900 block of Grand Ave.

When the first officer arrived on scene, she saw the described suspect in front of the house, made contact with him, and began a pat-down search.

The suspect pulled away and began fighting the officer, knocking her down and kicking her several times.

The officer was able to request backup as the suspect fled on foot, before she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect after he was seen running from the backyard of a neighboring home and jumping several fences.

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department bloodhound team was called in to assist with the search efforts using an article of clothing Lopez left behind.

The bloodhound picked up Lopez’s scent and tracked him to brush adjacent to the Santa Ana River bottom.

As officers approached, the suspect attempted to flee once again, but was eventually taken into custody.

Lopez has been charged for home invasion robbery and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, and is currently being held on $150,000 bail.