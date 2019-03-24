  • KCAL9On Air

POMONA (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run Sunday evening at about 10:30 p.m. in Pomona.

According to the Pomona Police Department, an unknown vehicle hit a male pedestrian at the 900 Blk. of E. Holt between Reservoir and East End.

The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There will be a two, to three hour, closure of the area while the investigation is being completed.

The Pomona Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses to contact Lt. Eddie Vazquez at (909) 622-1241.

It’s being advised to avoid the area.

