LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — No one had all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot soared to $638.8 prior to the draw (from about $550 million.)

Because no one won this evening, the jackpot for next Wednesday’s draw is expected to be at least $750 million. Jackpots this high always touch off a buying frenzy.

The winning numbers for this Saturday were 24, 25, 52, 60 and 66. The Powerball number was 5.

Reminder to people playing for the first time, a ticket that only has 5 as the Powerball wins $3.

One number and the Powerball = $5

Two numbers and Powerball = $8

Three numbers, no Powerball = $8

Three numbers and Powerball = $173

Four numbers, no Powerball = $420

Four numbers and Powerball $20,111

Five numbers and no Powerball would have earned you $4,427,373.