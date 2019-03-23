



— Passengers had to be evacuated from a large cruise ship that began listing badly in the middle of a huge storm off the coast of Norway.

KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold said some of the passengers hail from the Southland.

The rescue — involving five helicopters — was caught on camera.

The Viking Sky is shown rocking badly with concerned passengers holding on for dear life.

There were truly terrifying moments for the more than 1,300 passengers and crew.

Many took to Twitter to recount their fear and their ordeal. Many sat clinging to their belongings as they waited for a rescue helicopter to fly them to safety.

Video captured by passenger Alexus Sheppard shows furniture being tossed about like it’s doll furniture.

Part of the ceiling collapses and you can also see passengers being flung about as the ship was hit by giant wave after wave.

The Viking Sky reportedly suffered engine failure Saturday during a bad storm. The ship sent a mayday call as it drifted towards land in the Norwegian sea.

David Hernandez posted another video showing things falling.

He also took video showing water rushing under passengers’ feet. Other images showed the damage to the ship’s engine, passengers waiting in their life vests. Some of them discuss the “slow” evacuation.

Viking Sky has about 915 passengers many of whom are from the United States and Great Britain.

The crew was able to eventually restart one of their four engines. The ship remains at anchor about a mile and one-quarter from land.

“We were having lunch when it began to shake. Window panes were broken and water came in. It was just chaos. The trip on the helicopter, I would rather forget. It was not fun,” said American John Curry to public broadcasting’s NRK.

Authorities said a second vessel, a freighter with a crew of nine, was also being evacuated nearby after also suffering engine failure, diverting helicopters and thus delaying the airlift of Viking Sky passengers.

Viking Cruises released a statement saying “The evacuation is proceeding with all necessary caution. A small number of non-life threatening injuries have been reported.”

The evacuation effort is expected to continue throughout the night. So far only about 150 people have made it off of the Viking Sky.