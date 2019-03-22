  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles, Metro, Rape

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A homeless man known for hanging around Metro stations through Los Angeles is wanted for beating and raping a woman who had asked him for directions.

The sexual assault happened at about 6 p.m. on March 14 in the 1500 block of North Vermont, when the woman asked for directions, according to Los Angeles police.

Detectives say the suspect lured her into a secluded emergency exit-room at the Metro Red Line Station, where he choked, punched, and raped her.

The suspect is a transient known for frequenting Metro stations from Compton to Santa Monica. He is described as a black man with brown eyes, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, and weighs 165 to 180 pounds. He has a shaved head, wears an earring in his right ear, and has a 2- to 3-inch scar on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Northeast Detective Rodriguez at (323) 561-3328.

