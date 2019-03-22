



– A skier who got lost east of Snow Valley Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino National Forest was safely rescued late Thursday night.

The skier, identified as Dustin Wagenbach, called 911 at 4:41 p.m. to report that he had gotten lost in the snow, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Using his cell phone’s GPS, dispatchers were able to get a location on Wagenbach in Bear Canyon, east of the Snow Valley resort.

A helicopter was unable to fly out due to severe weather. However, a sheriff’s search and rescue team eventually reached Wagenbach Thursday night and helped escort him out to safety by traversing several cliffs and canyons. Harrowing video showed rescuers climbing down a cliff on the side of a waterfall.

Wagenbach was properly dressed for cold weather and obeyed directions from dispatchers to remain where he was and wait for rescuers to arrive, the sheriff’s department said.

Once back at Snow Valley, Wagenbach was checked out by paramedics and determined to be in good health.