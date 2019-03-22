  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    1:30 PMHot Bench
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    4:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs


DEER SPRINGS (CBSLA) – A skier who got lost east of Snow Valley Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino National Forest was safely rescued late Thursday night.

San Bernardino County Search and Rescue climb down a cliff in Bear Canyon, east of the Snow Valley Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino National Forest, to reach a lost skier. March 21, 2019. (SBSD)

The skier, identified as Dustin Wagenbach, called 911 at 4:41 p.m. to report that he had gotten lost in the snow, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Using his cell phone’s GPS, dispatchers were able to get a location on Wagenbach in Bear Canyon, east of the Snow Valley resort.

A helicopter was unable to fly out due to severe weather. However, a sheriff’s search and rescue team eventually reached Wagenbach Thursday night and helped escort him out to safety by traversing several cliffs and canyons. Harrowing video showed rescuers climbing down a cliff on the side of a waterfall.

Wagenbach was properly dressed for cold weather and obeyed directions from dispatchers to remain where he was and wait for rescuers to arrive, the sheriff’s department said.

Once back at Snow Valley, Wagenbach was checked out by paramedics and determined to be in good health.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s