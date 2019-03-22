CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — Detectives have arrested a 25-year-old Chino Hills man they said sent a lewd photo to a minor and then attempted to meet her for a sexual encounter.

Authorities conducted an investigation following a complaint and said Nicholas Rangel sent a lewd photograph to the victim, a 15-year-old.

They said Rangel attempted to set up a meeting with the victim today that was to involve intercourse.

Rangel was contacted by law enforcement at the meeting place — the 16000 block of Fairfield Ranch Road — and taken into custody.

Officials said Rangel was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

He is being held on $60,000 bail. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are urging any potential victims to contact Detective Kyle Glozer (909) 364-2060. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).