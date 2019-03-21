CHINO (CBSLA) – Family members mourning a murdered 24-year-old woman were stunned Thursday night when they thought the suspect’s acquaintances showed up at the crime scene in Chino.

Family and friends claim Thalia Flores’ ex-boyfriend, who was allegedly stalking her, fatally shot her while she was sitting in her car in the 12500 block of Central Avenue near Walnut Thursday afternoon.

“She got out of work, and she probably came to the store,” said Flores’ aunt, Marylou Hernandez.

Hernandez said Flores recently ended a relationship with the suspect, who they say was abusive, and her family told detectives to investigate him.

“I think he was spying on her,” Hernandez said.

Flores’ sister echoed that sentiment.

“He would go to the house and leave little notes trying to get her back,” Maria Flores said.

Chino police say a man in the passenger seat was also shot. He ran down the street to a nearby hospital and survived his injuries.

“The guy tried to go into my store,” said Straw Hat Pizza owner Izilda Pitzer.

She said she didn’t know if the man was a victim or suspect.

“I think he saw it was not a place to be at that time,” Pitzer said.

Within hours, Flores’ family lit candles where detectives continued to collect evidence.

Flores’ 25th birthday was this weekend, and family members say she was looking forward to a fresh start.

“She was scared of him. ‘Cause I would always tell her to leave him and she would be like, ‘No, I can’t,'” Maria Flores said.