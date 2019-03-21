



– UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo has resigned, nine days after being charged in what prosecutors have called the largest college admissions scheme , the university’s athletic department confirmed Thursday.

Salcedo was placed on leave March 12, the day he was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering.

According to the federal indictment, William Rick Singer, of Newport Beach, identified by federal authorities as the leader of the scheme, directed a payment of $100,000 from a charitable account he controlled to a sports marketing company Salcedo controlled and mailed Salcedo a check for $100,000 to facilitate the admission of two students to UCLA as purported soccer recruits, even though neither played soccer.

Salcedo is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Monday.

The UCLA women’s soccer team is under the microscope after The Los Angeles Times initially reported the parents of a player allegedly used bribery to get their daughter onto the elite team – even though she reportedly never played the sport.

