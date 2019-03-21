Filed Under:Storm Cell, Studio City


STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A small storm cell dumped rain on Studio City for about 20 minutes Thursday afternoon, drenching the area.

Pedestrians were caught by surprise as the rain came and went.

One person who was caught in the rain said, “It started raining and then the sun came out, so it was weird.”

A bicyclist passes through a flooded intersection after heavy rains briefly pour down, flooding streets. (credit: CBSLA)

The heavy downpour flooded the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Woodbridge Street.

Cars parked along Laurel Canyon looked as if they were stranded in the high water, as storm drains struggled to capture the downpour of water.

The rain was gone in a matter of minutes and the sunshine returned.

