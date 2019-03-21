SUNLAND (CBSLA) — A large police presence was called to the scene of a man walking on an Sunland roof Thursday evening, authorities said.

Several officers with the LAPD were on the roof trying to coax the man down.

They said the unidentified man wasn’t threatening to harm himself but was “acting strange.”

The man’s family was also on scene trying to talk him down, reported Stu Mundel in Sky9.

It was unclear if police were making headway during the situation but Mundel described it as “tense.”

The incident was playing out on Sunland Boulevard, near the 5 Freeway.

A LA City Fire contingent was also on scene in the event the man hurt himself or others.

The man came down off the roof around 8:15 p.m. Minutes later, he could be seen scuffling with several officers trying to subdue him.

The unarmed man was taken to a hospital for mental evaluation.

No one was injured during the incident.