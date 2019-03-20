Filed Under:Downtown L.A., DTLA, Red Bull, Supermoon

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – People in downtown Los Angeles saw what appeared to be a flaming fireball burning through the sky Wednesday night.

What looked to be a meteor was actually a pair of Red Bull Air Force wingsuit flyers.

Viewers took to Twitter to share videos of the unidentified object whizzing by buildings.

A closer video showed the base jumpers in their wingsuits flying by, leaving a trail of sparks.

LAPD reported in a tweet that the stunt was part of a film shoot.

Red Bull confirmed with CBSLA that it was in fact a stunt by the Red Bull Air Force to celebrate the last supermoon of 2019.

