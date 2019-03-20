LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Pacoima man facing multiple child sex abuse charges may have been abusing children from several families for the past 30 years.

Felipe Bautista, 56, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held on $2.1 million bail.

Bautista was arrested on Valentine’s Day after the first victim came forward and prompted an extensive investigation, Los Angeles police officials said. He was subsequently arrested and charged with lewd acts on a child, rape and continuous sexual abuse on a child.

Investigators say Bautista began molesting children in 1991 while living in Pacoima and may have victimized children from multiple families between then and 2018.

Because of the possibility of more victims, investigators say anyone with information about Bautista can call Mission Area Sex Assault detectives Kittle at (818) 838-9810 or Santa at (818) 838-9800.