



— USC has placed holds on the accounts of students caught at the center of the college admissions scandal.

The university announced Monday night that it is reviewing the cases of students possibly tied to the wide-reaching college admissions bribery scheme that led to the arrests of several college officials across the country and dozens of wealthy parents.

The hold prevents students from registering for classes and requesting transcripts. USC said that the students could be expelled, but did not specify how many current students are being investigated.

The FBI last week charged 50 people in a massive bribery scheme in which wealthy families paid millions to a Newport Beach-based businessman to help their kids cheat on standardized tests, bribe test administrators and college coaches to help get their kids into top universities like USC, UCLA and Stanford. Those arrested ranged from a USC athletics administrator and a water polo coach – both of whom were subsequently fired – to actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.