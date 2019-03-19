NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Noisy neighbors have Newport Harbor locals annoyed and tired.

Sea lions that have been lounging around the harbor are becoming quite the burden for boat owners and residents.

Locals are reporting that the sea lions are damaging private docks, sinking boats and bark all through the night.

In the last eight months, the Harbor Commission has received more than 100 calls of people requesting help.

The Harbor Commission is currently looking for humane ways to deter the sea lions from causing any more damage.