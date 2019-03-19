



— The Los Angeles Angels and star center fielder Mike Trout are in the midst of finalizing a contract that would be the largest in professional sports history according to Jeff Passan of ESPN . The contract, which is said to be a 12-year pact for $430 million, would keep the 27-year-old Trout in Los Angeles likely for the rest of his baseball career.

Trout, who has won two American League MVP awards and finished second four times in his eight year career, is still under contract through the 2020 season. But, following the Phillies signing Bryce Harper, there were rumblings about Trout potentially leaving L.A. for Philly once his contract was up. Harper even hinted as much shortly after he signed in the City of Brotherly Love. This contract would end that speculation, keeping Trout with the Angels through his late 30’s.

According to Passan, the contract would add 10 years and approximately $360 million to the two years and around $70 million that Trout has left on the extension that he signed in 2015. In addition to being the highest total dollar amount ever in a contract, Trout would also own the record for highest average annual value of a contract at $36 million per year.

Selected by the Angels 25th overall in the 2009 draft, Trout has been the singular talent of this generation in his first eight years in the majors, racking up 64.3 wins above replacement through his age 26 season which is the highest total ever recorded. A career .307/.416/.573 hitter with 240 home runs and 648 RBI to his name already, Trout appears to be well on his way to a Hall of Fame career and potentially in the conversation for the greatest baseball player ever.

Trout is coming off arguably the best season of his career in 2018, hitting .312/.460/.628 with 39 home runs, 79 RBI and nearly as many walks (122) as strike outs (124). Unfortunately, the Angels couldn’t match Trout’s output, finishing under .500 at 80-82 and in fourth place in the American League West. The team has made the playoffs just once in his career, back in 2014 when they were swept in the divisional series by the Kansas City Royals.