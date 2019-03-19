DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some bike lanes in Los Angeles may soon be getting a makeover as county officials move toward adding a variety of barriers between bicyclists and car traffic.

“It’s time for the county to upgrade our system. We need to provide for a better system that will allow for appropriate buffers that will provide more protections for our bikers,” said Hilda Solis.

Earlier this month, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a study that will look at the safety of bike lanes within its unincorporated jurisdictions, which covers 46 miles of lanes in communities across the county and an additional 34 miles in the design phase.

None of the existing lanes have physical barriers. They’re only marked by painted lines on the road.

But officials like Solis say that’s not enough.

“One line divides them or keeps them somewhat divided from a car that’s maybe going 40 to 50 miles an hour. Too many young people are getting hit by cars in accidents,” said Solis.

The barriers could be poles or other fixtures, and/or a lane for parked cars that will draw a hard line between cyclists and other moving vehicles.

“I think it would help. There’ll be less accidents. I feel like if there’s a barrier, it’ll be easier for them to stay in their little area,” said Ariala Richardson.

City officials say the study will take 90 days. After it’s done, bike lanes may not look as bare.