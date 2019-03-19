



It’s been 14 years since the entertainment world was first introduced to AnnaSophia Robb as Opal in “Because Of Winn-Dixie.”

Since then, Robb has worked with people like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Johnny Depp and Toni Collette. Robb’s latest project is called “The Act”, which tells the wild story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard. Robb hasn’t seen any of the episodes yet that are based off the true story and she is excited for the world to learn about the many layers of the relationship between Gypsy and her mother.

“This story lives on because some of these people are still alive and in jail,” said Robb in an interview with CBS Local. “I am honored to be apart of this show and really respect our show runners. They put a lot of consideration into writing these characters. They thought about them as full human beings and explore why these people made the choices they did.”

Robb plays Lacey, one of Gypsy’s friends. Patricia Arquette stars in the show as Dee Dee Blanchard and it was an absolute treat for Robb to be able to watch the Academy Award winner work every single day.

“I watched Patricia because I didn’t get to do a lot of scenes with her,” said Robb. “She’s just so present and she is thinking all the time. She makes it look easy, but is constantly thinking about the timing, the script and what makes sense. You can see there is so much presence and thought in her eyes. It’s so entertaining to observe her. She is the salt of the earth.”

Another woman Robb learned a great deal from is Allison Janney. The two worked together on the 2013 movie “The Way Way Back”, which featured names like Steve Carrell, Sam Rockwell and Amanda Peet. Robb did most of her scenes with the star of “Mom” on CBS and the experience was invaluable.

“Allison is so talented. Her comedic timing and the way her brain works is so fast,” said Robb.

“The Act” is streaming now on Hulu.