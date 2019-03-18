PASADENA (CBSLA) – A 400-year-old oak tree has seen better days.

Pasadena homeowner, Betty Lujon, says the centuries old oak tree had been coming down gradually when it finally touched down in her backyard last week.

To her surprise, the tree remained rooted and alive and she intends on keeping it that way.

“I would never kill it. In a million years, I wouldn’t let it die. The roots are all there. I think, and they think too, the arborist says it will live and do alright,” Lujon told CBS’ Hermela Aregawi.

According to the 82-year-old, the oak tree has provided shade and joy for parties and weddings for nearly 50 years, and she wants to save it for future generations to enjoy.