PERRIS (CBSLA) — Four people were killed Saturday in a fiery head-on crash

involving two pickup trucks.

Officials said three men and one woman were killed.

Just after 5 a.m., authorities said a 2001 GMC Sierra driven by a 56-year-old man with a 52-year old female passenger, was traveling west on Cajalco Road when it crashed into a 2006 Chevy Avalanche headed east at the Gavilan Road intersection.

The Avalanche was carrying two men. Their ages were not reported.

The CHP said the Avalanche burst into flames and became engulfed.

Riverside County Fire dispatched 10 firefighters to battle the blaze along with three engine companies.

Firefighters were able to free the people trapped in one of the trucks, according to department spokesperson Jody Hademann.

Officials said the man in the GMC and two men in the Avalanche were pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger in the GMC was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

The names of the deceased were withheld pending notification of family.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities said.