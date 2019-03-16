



— A group of deserving teens went to prom Saturday night in Long Beach after missing their own high school prom — because they were in the hospital battling cancer.

“I kind of get a sense, like a normal teen cause I feel like a lot of my time was lost in the hospital and I just feel normal. And I feel happy,” Jennifer Mosqueva.

KCAL9’s Brittney Hopper had a chance to speak to the prom attendees — when they weren’t on the dance floor.

For several hours, the teens got the chance to think about putting on fancy clothes, eating great food, dancing, hanging out with friends — everything but cancer.

It was billed the “Let’s Glow Crazy” prom.

Eldy Fajardo was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2014. Since then she has been in and out of the hospital relapsing several times.

“We are all the time in the hospital. We don’t get to go to our schools high school proms. And I’m glad that they bring prom to us,” she said.

Last month, the girls got to pick out their prom dresses through a donation boutique. Men’s Wearhouse also donated tuxedos for the boys.

Before the prom started (it was held at the Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital) many of the girls got their hair and makeup done — each patient was also allowed to bring three of their closest friends.

And to make the night extra special, some teenage heartthrobs from the Disney Channel also made an appearance to help celebrate.

In addition to the food, dancing and mocktails, there was also a candy bar featuring all sorts of treats.

The evening is made possible because of the non-profit organization A Friend in Me Foundation. The group provides events all year for children with cancer. The founder lost her son to the disease.

“I see my son in all of their faces. There’s nothing I can do for him. And to see, it’s just so meaningful, and it’s so fulfilling, I mean the happiness, I get is beyond,” says Nikki Pendekanti, founder of A Friend in Me.

The prom event is in its second year and it’s possible through donations. If you would like to learn more about the A Friend in Me Foundation, click here.