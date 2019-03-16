



— Three people were shot, one fatally, at a house party in Highland Friday evening.

Authorities were called to a home in the 7500 block of Weaver Street just before 11:20 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies learned shots rang out during a large party attended by about 200 people. They were also told the three victims had already been transported by friends to a nearby hospital.

While a 16-year-old male was being transported, his friends flagged down an ambulance. Paramedics got the teen to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deceased was a resident of Rialto, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said the two other people wounded (a 22-year-old male from San Bernardino and a 16-year-old female from Rialto) suffered non-life threatening injuries. The female had a graze wound and was treated and released.

Investigators learned the party had been advertised on social media. Witnesses told investigators a verbal altercation ensued and it escalated into gun violence.

The suspect remains at large.

Authorities are asking anyone who attended the party and left before deputies arrived, to please call the Specialized Investigations Division, Detective Floyd Stone at (909) 387-3589 or Sheriff’s dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at (800)78-CRIME or the WeTip website.