LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman who dated William “Rick” Singer, the ringleader behind the college admissions scandal, has told CBS2’s Michele Gile that he admitted to being involved in some legal issues.

The anonymous Orange County woman said that Singer did not discuss exactly what those legal issues were, but she “recognized the creepy factor.”

According to the woman, Singer admitted that he “helped re-brand USC” and had been a “bad boy.”

Singer has been accused of bribing coaches and getting students into elite colleges using, what he refers to as, the side door.