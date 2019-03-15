Filed Under:College Admissions Scandal, USC, William Singer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman who dated William “Rick” Singer, the ringleader behind the college admissions scandal, has told CBS2’s Michele Gile that he admitted to being involved in some legal issues.

The anonymous Orange County woman said that Singer did not discuss exactly what those legal issues were, but she “recognized the creepy factor.”

According to the woman, Singer admitted that he “helped re-brand USC” and had been a “bad boy.”

Singer has been accused of bribing coaches and getting students into elite colleges using, what he refers to as, the side door.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s