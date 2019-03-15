HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Say hello to the Model Y – Tesla’s newest all-electric, mid-size SUV.

The Model Y was unveiled Thursday night at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne.

The newest offering from Tesla has seating for seven, a panoramic glass roof, and standard battery with 230 miles of range. The Model Y will have some get up and go, with the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 150, according to Tesla. The long range version of the Model Y will be able to go up to 300 miles on a full charge.

Panoramic glass roof on Model Y — Tesla (@Tesla) March 15, 2019

The vehicle also eschews keys, like the Model 3, and will connect to the driver’s smartphone for entry and exit.

The Model Y starts at $39,000, with mass production expected to begin next year.