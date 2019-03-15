



— Acclaimed actors William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman haven’t often appeared together on the big or small screen but the couple appeared together Friday — in a Downtown Los Angeles federal courtroom.

Huffman, of course, has been named as one of a nearly 50 people who allegedly paid the mastermind of a college admissions cheating syndicate to give their children an unfair advantage of getting into prestige colleges including USC and UCLA.

Actress Lori Loughlin of “Full House” fame and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, also charged along with CEOs and heavy hitters from a wide-array of companies and firms.

The former “Desperate Housewives” star is accused of paying $15,000 to have a test proctor boost her daughter’s SAT score.

CBS2’s Amy Johnson reported from the courthouse. She said it was unclear why Huffman was there in the first place.

She asked the US Attorney’s Office for clarification. She was told only that neither of the star couple were on the court docket or schedule because there were no court proceedings.

There were some reports that the couple was at court to deal with the $250,000 bond they posted so Huffman could remain free pending trial.

Huffman was reportedly working with Rick Singer who was charged as the mastermind of the college scheme. He ran Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF) — an alleged charity.

Court documents say Huffman and her spouse made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF to participate in the admissions scheme knowing the money was not for charitable purposes.

The couple was reportedly trying to get their daughter twice the amount of time to take the SAT. Court documents also show Singer told the couple he could “arrange for a third party to purport to proctor their daughter’s SAT and secretly correct her answers afterwards.”

The actress reportedly said nothing as she entered the courthouse. Earlier this week she deleted her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.

She has also reportedly taken down her YouTube channel, parenting advice website and online store — What The Flicka!

Huffman faces up to five years in prison if convicted. Her husband has not been charged in the case.

The couple married in 1997. They have two daughters — Sofia Grace born in 2000 and Georgia Grace born in 2002.–