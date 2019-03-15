CYPRESS (CBSLA) – Police are looking for the driver of a car who tailed and then opened fire on another vehicle in an apparent road raging shooting in the northern Orange County city of Cypress Thursday night. No one was hurt in the incident.

The shooting occurred sometime after 10:15 p.m. in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Lincoln Avenue, Cypress police confirmed to CBS2.

The victim told police he was returning home after grocery shopping and was driving in the area of Valley View Street and Lincoln Avenue when he said he may have possibly cut off another driver while making a turn, according to Cypress police Sgt. Mark Clemons.

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a Dodge Challenger or Charger, followed the victim until he pulled into a parking lot, at which time the suspect fired at least three shots at the victim’s vehicle, striking it once, Clemons said. The victim himself was not wounded.

The shooter then sped away. There was no immediate description of the suspect.

