LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lottery fever is heating up again after no tickets matched Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, rolling the jackpot over to a tidy $495 million.

Wednesday’s numbers were 18, 36, 45, 47, 69 and the Powerball number was 14. The jackpot was $448.2 million, and is expected to reach $495 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Three tickets were sold with five numbers, but missed the Powerball number. Two of those tickets were sold in New York and are each worth a $1 million. The third sold in Florida is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Power Play option.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, and the overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

