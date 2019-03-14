



– Authorities Thursday were looking for a missing 8-year-old Corona boy whose father and mother have been arrested on child abuse charges.

Corona police report that 8-year-old Noah McIntosh was last seen two weeks ago in the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road.

Investigators were first notified of the missing boy at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. After speaking with his mother, they made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Noah’s father, Bryce McIntosh.

At around 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers served a search warranted at Bryce’s apartment, where they found both him and the couple’s 11-year-old daughter safe, but no sign of Noah, police said.

Bryce McIntosh and Noah’s mother, whose name was not immediately disclosed, were taken into custody on suspected child abuse charges, police said.

It’s unclear if the parents resided together or who took custody of their daughter after they were arrested.

Anyone who may have seen Noah in the past two weeks or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Corona police at 951-279-3659.