ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — One person was killed in a crash involving a big rig on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim, prompting a full closure of all southbound lanes.

The crash was first reported at 2:53 a.m. as a big rig on its side on the southbound 5 Freeway at Euclid Street in Anaheim. The truck was blocking the carpool lane, while a red sedan was left crushed and unrecognizable a couple of lanes away.

The passenger in the red car was declared dead at the scene. The condition of the drivers was not known.

A SigAlert was issued for the southbound 5 Freeway just south of Euclid for all lanes until at least 6 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but alcohol is suspected as a factor.