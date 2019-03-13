Filed Under:Compton Airport, Los Angeles News

COMPTON (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another injured in a small plane crash at the Compton/Woodley Airport Wednesday night, officials said.

Compton Fire crews responded just before 7 p.m. to the scene, where the plane had caught fire.

The second victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Sky9’s Stu Mundel said another plane was also involved, though it was not immediately clear how.

Officials have not yet said if the plane was departing or arriving.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

