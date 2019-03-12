SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) – A water leak is causing part of a hillside driveway to sink, and it has led to evacuations and safety concerns in the neighborhood.

The house in the 1800 block of Hanscom Drive was taped off Tuesday night as authorities monitored the scene closely to ensure the home didn’t topple down the hillside.

The South Pasadena Fire Department said a residential waterline ruptured and eroded the soil, causing the retaining wall and other support structures underneath the driveway to give way. That caused a partial collapse of the driveway.

“The main concern for us is, if this driveway continues to come in, that it could push the main home off its foundation a bit. So we currently have the main house evacuated – we’re working on finding them shelter for the evening – the two adjacent structures on either side as well as two down below” said Battalion Chief Chris Szenczi.

Fire officials says they’re not seeing any indications of the house moving right now, so all measures are precautionary at this point.

Bob Lynes lives in the affected house and said he felt the driveway move underneath him as they got out of the car.

“As soon as we pulled in the car, in the driveway, I heard water running, and we don’t have water running. It was really gushing, ” Lynes said. “We heard creaking and cracking, and we’ve never heard that driveway do that. And so we got the cars off the driveway as soon as we could.”

Szenczi said the main house has been red tagged. Inspectors were working to determine if the other homes need to be tagged as well.