



William “Rick” Singer is the man who the Justice Department calls the mastermind of the nationwide college admissions scandal

The FBI on Tuesday spelled out how Singer designed the scam and collected tens of millions of dollars from it.

From a house in Orange County and a college prep company registered in California, Singer allegedly took payments to get students in colleges across the country.

Singer pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Tuesday to running a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme.

Singer lived in a house in Newport Beach and ran The Key Foundation, whose mission according to its website “is to provide guidance, encouragement, and opportunity to disadvantaged students around the world.”

But according to the indictment, it was the rich and famous who had the advantage.

“Wealthy parents paid Singer about $25 million in total to guarantee their children’s admission to elite schools,” said Andrew E. Lelling, US Attorney, District of Massachusetts.

Many allegedly made contributions to Singer’s nonprofit called The Key Worldwide Foundation in return for getting their kids into schools.

Tax records show Key Worldwide took in almost $4 million in 2016.