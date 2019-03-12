  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Admissions Scandal, College Cheating Scandal, William Singer


BOSTON (CBSLA) — William “Rick” Singer is the man who the Justice Department calls the mastermind of the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The FBI on Tuesday spelled out how Singer designed the scam and collected tens of millions of dollars from it.

From a house in Orange County and a college prep company registered in California, Singer allegedly took payments to get students in colleges across the country.

Singer pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Tuesday to running a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme.

Singer lived in a house in Newport Beach and ran The Key Foundation, whose mission according to its website “is to provide guidance, encouragement, and opportunity to disadvantaged students around the world.”

But according to the indictment, it was the rich and famous who had the advantage.

“Wealthy parents paid Singer about $25 million in total to guarantee their children’s admission to elite schools,” said Andrew E. Lelling, US Attorney, District of Massachusetts.

Many allegedly made contributions to Singer’s nonprofit called The Key Worldwide Foundation in return for getting their kids into schools.

Tax records show Key Worldwide took in almost $4 million in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s